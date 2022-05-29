8 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma, officials say

At least eight people were shot, one fatally, at a Memorial Day celebration in eastern Oklahoma, state officials said Sunday, May 29.

Over 1,500 revelers had gathered at the annual outdoor festival in Taft, held in the town’s Old City Square, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Taft is about 46 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Shortly after midnight, “gunfire erupted,” investigators said. Two of the seven injured survivors are juveniles, police say.

Sheriff’s deputies in attendance immediately stepped in and rendered aid at the scene, the OSBI said.

It’s not clear what motivated the shooting, but witnesses said there was an argument leading up to it.

No suspects have been arrested, but the OSBI is continuing to investigate.

