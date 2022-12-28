8 sex and love lessons I learned from writing my relationship advice column in 2022

Julia Naftulin is a health reporter covering sex and relationships at Insider.com.Julia Naftulin

I’m Julia Naftulin, and I write Insider’s sex and relationships advice column Doing It Right.

I learned eight major lessons when I interviewed experts for this year’s columns.

Three years ago, I started Doing It Right, Insider’s first-ever column dedicated to giving sex, dating, and relationship advice, with the hopes of giving readers judgment-free and expert-backed tips.

Since then, I’ve conducted nearly 100 interviews with therapists, trauma specialists, and sex experts and written personalized advice in 120 columns. This year, when I sat down to journal about my own 2022 experiences, I realized how many expert-given lessons I picked up while helping readers work through their own obstacles.

When one reader was distressed about their wife’s shopping habits, I learned the importance of focusing on what you can control, rather than fixating on the motivations and actions of others. When another reader said they feared they were in the wrong relationship — not because they were unloved, but because they missed the feeling of freedom — I learned how being honest and transparent about your feelings, even the difficult ones, can allow you to see what you really need.

And in mulling over all of these readers’ messages, I was reminded of the transformative power of vulnerability. When we’re vulnerable as these readers have been, we can seek help, connect, learn, and grow.

Here are eight lessons about love, sex, marriage, and personal boundaries I was reminded of while writing Doing It Right this year.



Letting yourself be angry or disappointed can be productive.

Anger is often considered a negative emotion, but it can be useful at times, a therapist told Insider.Crystal Cox/BI Photo

When a reader wrote saying she couldn’t stop thinking about a toxic ex who had moved on to a new partner and seemed happy, therapist Kelly Scott offered an important lesson on using negative emotions in a constructive way.

“Sometimes aggression is incredibly appropriate and incredibly healthy and not destructive,” Scott told me.

She said that some people fear their anger because of past experiences, like parents who yelled at each other in anger or an ex who would act aggressively, making them feel small.

But anger can be constructive if you use it to uncover the painful moments and relationship patterns you don’t want to repeat, Scott said.

Instead of using your anger to propel you into violent words or actions, like we often see portrayed, use it to make a change in your life.

Marriage means different things to different people, and only you can decide if it’s important to you.

Marriage has different uses and symbolic meanings to different people, but some don’t consider it a value, therapist Terri Orbuch told Insider.Crystal Cox/Insider

Later in January, a reader told me she was disappointed to learn her partner had only proposed to her because she wanted to get married. For him, marriage meant “just a piece of paper,” she said.

Therapist Terri Orbuch, a sociology professor at Oakland University in Michigan who’s studied hundreds of couples over the past 30 years, reminded me that marriage holds different meanings for different people.

Understanding those differences, and if they work for your values and life, is what really matters, Orbuch said.

“How important is that piece of paper? What does it represent to you that being together, living together, having children together, and families and friends being close together can’t show you?” Orbuch said.

It’s a question I’ve asked myself throughout the last year, as I’ve seen some of my best friends tie the knot while I navigated the aftermath of a breakup.

In doing so, I’ve come to view marriage less as a destination, and more of a symbol of a journey you take with someone who shares your values and wants to be a companion in life. It’s something that seems lovely to have, but it isn’t a need or a promise.

When I understood what marriage meant to me, I was able to share in the joy of others’ marriages more, knowing they found someone who shared their particular vision. I was also able to stand firm in the type of partner I wanted while I dated.

To have satisfying and fun sex, you have to feel safe.

Getting out of your head during sex takes patience and practice.Crystal Cox/Insider

Another reader shared that she could rarely orgasm during partnered sex because her mind would race.

She was unsure how to relax enough to let her mind turn off. But instead of figuring out how to reach orgasm, sex therapist Rachel Wright said she should focus on how pleasurable the sensations feel.

This way, you’re not focusing on an end goal, which can actually self-sabotage your climax, Wright said.

She said that telling your partner what feels good, having regular time to explore through partnered sex and masturbation, and trying new things can get your mind out of a thought spiral.

Everyone’s relationship with their sexuality is different, and that’s OK.

There’s no specific behavior that indicates a person’s sexuality.Crystal Cox/Insider

In April, a reader said he was concerned his wife was hiding her sexuality. He said she’d been sending other women pictures of herself behind his back.

The reader said he believed his wife was bisexual because of the texts he found. But, as therapist Wright told me, the only way to know how someone classifies their sexuality is to ask them.

With Wright’s point, I was reminded that everyone’s relationship with their sexuality is different and can change, and putting a label on who you’re attracted to isn’t necessary.

Rather than fixating on a label, it’s more productive to give yourself and your partner safe environments to explore your sexualities. From there, you can have continuing conversations about your compatibility.

It’s important to understand why you feel responsible to take action before you do.

To make a decision you won’t regret, know your intentions.Crystal Cox/BI Photo

In July, another reader said she had a casual fling with a celebrity, until she learned he lied about his relationship status and was in fact married.

The reader said she felt betrayed by her fling, but was unsure whether she should come clean about the experience, fearing others might fall into the same trap.

When I spoke with Eden Katz, a licensed social worker and therapist for Sesh, I remembered the importance of intention.

Katz said the reader should think about her ideal outcome before acting, including how she wants to feel.

When you focus on your best interest, rather than societal expectations about what you “should” do in any given situation, you can make decisions you’re proud of.

You can only control yourself and your outlook.

You can’t decide what’s healthy or unhealthy for someone else.Crystal Cox/Insider

In August, a reader wrote in about his concern over his wife’s shopping habits, saying he feared it was an addiction.

That’s when I was reminded of the importance of exercising curiosity about the people we love and controlling ourselves.

Therapist Nicolette Heidegger said that the reader should ask his wife about why she loves to shop and how buying gifts for her loved ones makes her feel before making assumptions about what her actions mean.

Heidegger also explained the importance of focusing on yourself, the only aspect of a situation you truly can control.

If you know how a person’s repeated behaviors make you feel, take control by having a direct, honest, and compassionate conversation about them, Heidegger said.

In my experience, this advice has saved me time worrying and scheming about how to “fix” a problem.

Understanding your own needs can be enough to provide clarity in a relationship.

Your deepest worries can be signals for what you need more of in your life.Crystal Cox/Insider

Another reader said she felt distressed because she was torn between her loving boyfriend and an old flame who came back into her life and made her feel alive again.

Here, Chelsie Reed, a therapist and author of “Sexpert,” offered a lesson about checking in with one’s self during relationship difficulties.

According to Reed, it’s important to sit with conflicting feelings you have about your relationship so you can determine if you’ve been hiding part of yourself or neglecting a certain need.

She said that relationships will always require work in the form of commitment and honesty. When someone new and exciting comes along, gravitating towards that can be easy, but it’s not necessarily rewarding in the long-term.

Doing the scary and more vulnerable thing, telling your partner what you need or have been missing in your relationship, will make you a better partner and person.

Living for others can lead to undeniable resentment.

You can feel valuable to your friends without sacrificing your wellbeing for them.Crystal Cox/Insider

Finally, in December, a reader told me about how he played the role of “savior” for his best friend, who he was also in love with.

In writing a response, I remembered how pushing your own needs to the side in service of another person tends to be a recipe for resentment.

Though feeling needed can boost your confidence and self-importance initially, falling into a pattern of martyrdom can make you lose your sense of self and loathe the people you helped along the way.

You can be a valuable and loved friend without bending over backwards for the people in your life. If you feel like you can’t, consider why.

