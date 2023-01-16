8 people shot in mass shooting during MLK Day event at Florida park

Eight people were injured, one critically, in a shooting at a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at a Florida park Monday evening, authorities said.

Gunfire rang out around 5:20 p.m. during the MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day inside at Ilous Ellis Park, where more than a thousand people had gathered for the event, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office told local ABC-affiliate station WPBF 25 News.

The shooting erupted from some kind of disagreement, according to the sheriff’s office.

All eight shooting victims are adults, according to the local station.

Four others, including a child, also suffered injuries as people fled from the gunshots, officials said.

Footage from the scene posted online shows attendees ducking behind cars and running after hearing possible gunshots.

One video reports to show an injured person on the ground as a group of people tend to them.

The investigation is ongoing.