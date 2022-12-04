8 dividend hikes to watch for this week: Pfizer, Union Pacific

Companies often establish a pattern of hiking dividends at the same time each year, giving investors a reliable cash influx and enticing them to stick around for the long term. With help from StreetInsider and InvestingPro+ data, here is your weekly list of companies that look set to raise their payouts in the next week, based on what they did this time last year – as well as their payout histories and payout ratios, which can give you a better idea of whether they’re likely to hike again.

Strong dividend growth streaks

1. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) raised by 10.3% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $5.20, a yield of 2.4%, and a payout ratio of 44.08%. Its dividend growth streak is 15 years.

2. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) raised by 10.3% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $2.78, a yield of 1.1%, and a payout ratio of 41.72%. Its dividend growth streak is 12 years.

3. Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) raised by 9.5% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.92, a yield of 2.9%, and a payout ratio of 48.1%. Its dividend growth streak is 11 years.

4. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) raised by 5.5% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $4.72, a yield of 3.1%, and a payout ratio of 136.04%. Its dividend growth streak is 11 years.

5. Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) raised by 6.1% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $5, a yield of 3%, and a payout ratio of 81.13%. Its dividend growth streak is 11 years.

6. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) raised by 2.6% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.60, a yield of 3.1%, and a payout ratio of 29.99%. Its dividend growth streak is 11 years.

7. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) raised by 4.4% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.88, a yield of 1.7%, and a payout ratio of 41.63%. Its dividend growth streak is 8 years.

8. Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) raised by 11.1% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.80, a yield of 4.7%, and a payout ratio of 264.04%. Its dividend growth streak is 6 years.

Dividend growth streaks under 5 years

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) raised by 6.1% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.40, and a yield of 3.2%. Its dividend growth streak is 2 years.

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) raised by 8% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.22, a yield of 1.2%, and a payout ratio of -55.56%. Its dividend growth streak is 2 years.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) raised by 66.7% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $2.50, a yield of 9.4%, and a payout ratio of 125.13%. Its dividend growth streak is 2 years.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) raised by 5% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.84, a yield of 1.8%, and a payout ratio of 25.66%. Its dividend growth streak is 2 years.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) raised by 25% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.60, a yield of 1.3%, and a payout ratio of 13.6%. Its dividend growth streak is 2 years.

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) raised by 150% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.20, a yield of 6.7%, and a payout ratio of 61.95%. Its dividend growth streak is 2 years.

Colliers International Group Inc Bats (NASDAQ:CIGI) raised by 200% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.30, a yield of 0.3%, and a payout ratio of 19.54%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

Hanover Insurance (NYSE:THG) raised by 7.1% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $3, a yield of 2.1%, and a payout ratio of 36.65%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) raised by 9.1% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.48, a yield of 1.8%, and a payout ratio of 15.85%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) raised by 25.9% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.40, a yield of 2.1%, and a payout ratio of 59.79%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) raised by 5.6% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.95, a yield of 0.8%, and a payout ratio of 15.32%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) raised by 136.4% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.26, a yield of 1.2%, and a payout ratio of 8.8%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) raised by 3.6% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $2.36, a yield of 5.4%, and a payout ratio of 129.7%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) raised by 7.2% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $4.44, a yield of 1.6%, and a payout ratio of 70.55%. Its dividend growth streak is less than 1 year.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) raised by 11.1% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.40, a yield of 0.8%, and a payout ratio of 16.92%. Its dividend growth streak is less than 1 year.

