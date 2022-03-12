8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

Text size





Colgate-Palmolive

,

Dick’s Sporting Goods

,

and

Applied Materials



were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

Consumer products company Colgate-Palmolive (ticker: CL) said it plans to boost its annual dividend for the 60th straight year. The company’s board declared a quarterly dividend of 47 cents a share, up from 45 cents, for an increase of 4%. The company also announced a new $5 billion share repurchase program.

The stock yields 2.4%. It has a one-year return that is flattish, dividends included, as of the close on March 10, compared with about 11% for the



S&P 500.

Colgate-Palmolive is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, whose members have paid out a higher dividend for at least 25 straight years.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) said it plans to raise its quarterly disbursement by a nickel to 48.75 cents from 43.75 cents. That’s an increase of 11%. The stock, which has a one-year return of about 63%, yields 1.8%.

Tech company Applied Materials (AMAT) said it will boost its quarterly payout to 26 cents a share, up by 2 cents, or 8%. The company’s board also authorized a new $6 billion share buyback program.

The stock, which yields 0.8%, has a one-year return of about 12%.

Another tech company,





Qualcomm



(QCOM), declared a 10% dividend increase. The company said its quarterly disbursement will rise to 75 cents a share from 68 cents. The stock, which has a one-year return of around 23%, yields 1.7%.





American Express



(AXP) said it plans to put through a dividend increase of about 20%. The company’s board a quarterly dividend of 52 cents a share, up from 43 cents. The stock, which yields 1.2%, has a one-year return of about 17%.





American Tower



(AMT) said it plans to hike its dividend by a penny to $1.40 a share. The stock, which yields 2.2%, has a one-year return of about 16%. Its portfolio includes cellphone towers.





Johnson Controls



(





JCI



) declared a quarterly disbursement of 35 cents a share, compared with 34 cents currently, for an increase of 3%. The stock, which has a one-year return of about 4%, yields 2.3%.





Globe Life



(





GL



) said it will boost its quarterly disbursement by a penny to 20.75 cents a share for an increase of 5%. The stock, which yields 0.9%, has a one-year return of about minus 4%.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at [email protected]