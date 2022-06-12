7th member of Haiti delegation for Special Olympics USA Games reported missing in Osceola

Osceola County deputies announced Sunday that a seventh member of the Haiti delegation participating in Special Olympics USA Games has been reported missing.

Last Tuesday, six members of the Haiti delegation were reported missing in Osceola County.

Deputies said Louis Wilguens, 25, was last seen Saturday getting off the bus at the All-Star Sports Resort at about 4:30 p.m.

Wilguens was scheduled to fly back to Haiti on Sunday morning, officials said.

Wilguens was last seen wearing red sandals, blue jeans, and a white Special Olympics Shirt with Haiti written on it.

Deputies said Haiti delegation members Atione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18, have been missing since Monday.

Special Olympics USA Games officials said five of the adults missing since Monday are not Special Olympics athletes, and the sixth is an adult with intellectual disability.

Of the original six reported missing, all of them turned in their room keys and left behind their personal bags and belongings, according to the sheriff’s office.

No foul play is suspected, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

