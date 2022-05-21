79 graduate from Notre Dame Academy in Hingham

HINGHAM — The 78 graduates of the Notre Dame Academy on Friday swung and sang along with the chamber choir during the school’s 169th commencement ceremony.
“You are the next generation of women leaders,” Annemarie Lynch Kenneally, president of the school, said. “The prospect of your leadership gives me and all of us unshakeable confidence of a future that we will all share.”
As a tradition of the academy, students submitted essays on who they became through their four years at the academy. Graduate Ava Foley addressed her class.
“I would not be the person I am today if it weren’t the family I have been in the last 18 years and the family I was lucky enough to join four short years ago,” she said.
She said her school helped students go “from shy freshmen to strong seniors.”
Catharina Armstrong, an alumnus of the school, told students during the commencement address that their future will be like navigating with a paper map.
“You will get lost. You will get re-routed. You will have detours you didn’t expect,” she said. “But one thing is for certain, you will not be alone in this experience.”
She said the students should bring three virtues on their journey: bravery, humility, and gratitude.
“Don’t forget to call your mother,” she said at the end of her address as the crowd applauded.
Grace DeLaar and Bridget Rushing were recognized as the salutatorian and valedictorian, respectfully. The annual Saint Julie Award went to Caroline Johnson.
Class of 2022:
Boston — Ella Lescinskas
Braintree — Katherine Dee, Mia Degulis, Ava Foley, Julia Foley, Sarah Hurley.
Bridgewater — Julia Bertarelli
Brockton — Anne Florient, Kaylah Jacques
Cohasset — Audrey deMurias, Margaret-Mary Dockray, Ella Dunkelberger, Mary Griffin
Duxbury — Raegan White
East Bridgewater — Melanie Mason
Easton — Maekha Garbe
Halifax — Caelan Stewart
Hanover — Kierstin Burke, Erin Carney, Kathryn Harrington, Elizabeth Nunnery, Siya Patel, Robin Penza, Emmerson Shields, Amy Stevenson, Sarah Whitaker
Hanson — Olivia Mucci
Hingham — Sophia Arsenault, Grace DeLaar, Catherine Delorie, Molly Drew, Alexandra Gay, Caroline Johnson, Carolyn Kennedy, Amelia McCarthy, Olivia McDermott, Kelsey O’Brien, Kathryn Peterson, Caroline Sullivan, Isabela Taylor, Elizabeth Wagner
Hull — Joan Cogliano, Hannah Evans
Kingston — Olivia Gauthier, Isabella Patel
Marshfield — Meghan Friday, Katelyn Lehane, Meghan McDaniel, Jacqueline McKenna, Julia Reid, Annelore Strenge
Norwell — Caroline Littell, Elizabeth Littell, Jaidan McNiff, Epo White
Pembroke — Julianna Burke, Maeve Cronin, Lacey Gilmore, Sophia Guilbeault, Angela Holland, Caroline Miranda, Bridget Rushing
Plymouth — Lauren Joyce, Paige Joyce, Sadie Maw
Quincy — Alexandra Gagne, Natalie Gratch
Randolph — Morgan Craft, Elise Ferguson
Raynham — Cameron Bourassa
Rockland — Ellen Ryan
Scituate — Sarah Link, Rachael Webster
Weymouth — Mary Clogston, Samantha Connors, Isabelle Fabiano, Amelia Flynn, Ava Hart, Jenna Savaria
