77-year-old man dies after his car runs him over

A 77-year-old Las Vegas man is dead after his car, which he left running, rolled over him and dragged him across a driveway, police said.

The fatal incident took place just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said.

Police said the septuagenarian, who has not been named yet, parked his gold 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in the driveway and got out of the vehicle while it was still running.

The man was standing behind the now-driverless car when it began rolling backward down the sloped driveway, knocking him to the ground.

The vintage car then rolled over the man and dragged him.





The fatal accident took place Sunday in the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street in Las Vegas. Google Maps





Police said the 77-year-old man parked his 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo, similar to the one pictured, and got out while the car was still running. Bring a Trailer

“The male sustained mortal injuries as a result of the collision,” police wrote.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 77-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that they do not believe impairment played a role in the incident.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.