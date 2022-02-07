76ers wanted both Haliburton, Fox in Ben Simmons trade

Report: 76ers wanted both Haliburton, Fox in Simmons trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings were long tied in NBA rumors to land superstar Ben Simmons in a possible trade with the Philadelphia 76ers before talks reportedly halted in late January.

In a report filed Sunday, Matt Moore of Action Network gave clarity as to why, citing sources.

“The Kings had talks with the Sixers for Ben Simmons, but the asking price was both De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton — no surprise given Philly’s consistent asking price for Simmons being astronomical — but eventually reports surfaced the Kings were taking both off the board,” Moore wrote.

Simmons hasn’t played in 2021-22 after requesting a trade following the 76ers’ season-ending playoff series loss to the Atlanta Hawks in June.

Fox has missed the Kings’ last eight games with ankle issues. He’s averaging 21.0 points per game this season and shooting a career-worst 24.8 percent from downtown.

In his encore campaign after finishing third in last year’s Rookie of the Year voting, Haliburton is logging 14.3 points and 7.4 assists per game. He racked up a career-high 17 assists in the Kings’ 113-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

While Sacramento won’t package both rising stars to Philadelphia, Moore noted of a few other possible moves the Kings could make before the trade deadline at 12 p.m. PT Thursday. Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III have gained interest around the league.

“If you’re not looking for some sort of star, like (Domantas) Sabonis, Barnes may be as good as you can get for impact,” a source told Moore.

Barnes is shooting a career-high 40.6 percent from 3-point range this season. He’s due $18.3 million next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

“There have been multiple reports about interest from the New Orleans Pelicans towards Barnes with a framework including Josh Hart thought to be in play,” Moore wrote.

Additionally, Moore reported the Portland Trail Blazers have had talks with Sacramento about the 22-year-old forward Bagley, who is tallying 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest in 30 games (17 starts).

There are plenty of options out there for the Kings to make a move at the deadline. Entering Monday in the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 20-35 record, the Kings could send pieces away to begin a rebuild or try to make a push for the play-in tournament and end the franchise’s playoff drought, which stands at15 seasons and counting.

And as Moore writes, there is plenty of interest around the league.