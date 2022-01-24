76ers requested multiple first-rounders to trade Ben Simmons for Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton or Hawks’ John Collins

76ers president Daryl Morey said he lowered his asking price for Ben Simmons from a list of about 30 trade targets to a “top-40 player who’s a great fit.”

That brought to mind players like Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton and Hawks big John Collins (who’s reportedly unhappy with his role in Atlanta).

But there’s a catch.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

For Simmons, the 76ers have asked the Kings for guard Tyrese Haliburton and multiple first-round picks, and asked for a package around John Collins and multiple first-round picks from the Hawks along with Atlanta taking on Tobias Harris, multiple sources tell The Athletic.

If acquiring Simmons and Harris, the Hawks would have to send out even more salary than just Collins’. Presumably, Philadelphia is additionally looking to get helpful players like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, Delon Wright and De’Andre Hunter. So, this trade framework is likely even more favorable to the 76ers than it initially appears.

This report jibes with a previous report the 76ers have increased their asking price for Simmons.

Atlanta reportedly doesn’t want Harris. Sacramento reportedly wants to build around Haliburton. That doesn’t preclude the Hawks from taking Harris in a Simmons trade or the Kings dealing Haliburton for Simmons. But that’s a lot to overcome when Philadelphia is demanding multiple first-round picks, too.

No wonder people think the 76ers will keep Simmons through the trade deadline in pursuit of a star like James Harden next offseason (as complicated as acquiring Harden would be).

