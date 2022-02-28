76ers expected to pursue DeAndre Jordan

Adrian Wojnarowski: The 76ers have been in the market for a backup center and will be aggressive in pursuit of DeAndre Jordan — either placing a waiver claim or working to sign him as a free agent should he clear waivers, sources tell ESPN.

DeAndre Jordan is washed and shouldn’t be in a playoff rotation. I’d play Willie Cauley-Stein or Paul Reed over him at this point. – 7:49 PM

Does D.J. Augustin address more pressing needs than DeAndre Jordan? Absolutely. But is he as good at throwing passes into the third row? Only time will tell. AK – 7:46 PM

DeAndre Jordan is a Doc Rivers guy. Wouldn’t be a big upgrade, but an upgrade. – 7:38 PM

The Lakers are planning to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign DJ Augustin, per @Shams Charania.

DeAndre Jordan trying to get the fans involved!! – 11:47 PM

The Lakers’ latest turnover: DeAndre Jordan threw a cross-court pass that hit a fan sitting along the baseline. – 11:47 PM

DeAndre Jordan is checking in for the Lakers. – 11:32 PM

#35 @TobiOye… – 6:14 PM

Rudy Gobert last night:

✅ 14 PTS

✅ 17 REB

✅ 3 BLK

✅ 6-6 FG

Gobert has 27 career games in which he’s recorded a double-double without missing a shot from the field.

The only player in NBA history with more such games is DeAndre Jordan (36). pic.twitter.com/0CPGMRILRA – 10:41 AM

It will be interesting to see if Lue has to go to small lineups at some point in this second half. Zubac is in foul trouble, and obviously Lakers aren’t playing DeAndre Jordan when Howard sits.

Lue burns a timeout after an uneven start to second half. Clippers still up 61-54. – 11:36 PM

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers are bringing in a veteran, accomplished shooting PG to back up Russell Westbrook. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 28, 2022