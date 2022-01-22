72 New Deaths, 39,117 New Positive Cases – The Hamden Journal

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 72 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 39,117 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 28,417 deaths and 2,467,797 positive cases. There have been 250,000 new, confirmed cases in Los Angeles in the last week alone, though this actually marks a decrease from the 291,000 in the seven days prior.

At time of reporting, 4,698 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. What percentage of them are getting treatment in the ICU was not made clear.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

January 22, 2022

New Cases: 39,117 (2,467,797 to date)

New Deaths: 72 (28,417 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 4,698 pic.twitter.com/tuytBQ0CZ2 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 23, 2022

Covid test results have now been made available to more than 10,848,000 people, with 21% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 16%.

Public Health continued to urge caution today to prevent further Covid transmission, even with daily case numbers and hospitalizations and the daily test positivity rate taking a dip.

“While the small decreases in our daily cases numbers, hospitalizations and test positivity are hopeful signs that the spread of Omicron is declining, we will need to remain cautious these next few weeks while transmission remains at the highest levels we have ever seen. With an average of 35,000 new cases identified each day, it is very easy for any one of us to encounter an infected person during the week,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “Avoiding crowds, keeping distance, wearing a high-quality mask, and washing our hands add layers of protection that can help each of us stay safe while also shielding essential workers during the surge.”