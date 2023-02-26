71-year-old man dies on hike with his wife and son at Utah national park, rangers say

A 71-year-old visitor from Massachusetts collapsed and died on a family hike at Arches National Park in Utah, the National Park Service reported.

Rescuers attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 24, a park service news release said.

He had been hiking with his wife and son when he collapsed, the release said.

The park service and Grand County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

More than 1.5 million people visit Arches National Park near Moab each year, the park said. In 2021, more than 1.8 million people visited the park, according to National Park Service data.

The park is part of Utah’s “The Mighty 5” national parks, which also includes Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion.

