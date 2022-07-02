71% of Americans don’t want Joe Biden to run for 2024 reelection

More than seven in 10 Americans say they do not want President Biden to seek a second term, according to a new poll.

The Harvard CAPS–Harris survey found 71% of Americans did not want to see Biden run in 2024, while just 29% said he should, The Hill reported Friday.

Among the contingent of those against a second run, the reasons were varied, with 45% saying it was because he was a bad president. One in three said the president was too old to keep going and 25% said they just wanted to see a change.

“President Biden may want to run again but the voters say ‘no’ to the idea of a second term, panning the job he is doing as president. Only 30 percent of Democrats would even vote for him in a Democratic presidential primary,” Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll said in a statement.

The poll is certain to fuel speculation from restless Democrats looking to shove Biden off-stage. The president will turn 80 this year, just a few weeks after what is expected to be a Democratic wipeout in the 2022 midterm elections. His approval ratings are deeply underwater, polling shows.

Sixty percent of Americans would consider a third party candidate if the 2024 candidates were Biden and Trump. AFP via Getty Images

The Harvard CAPS–Harris survey also showed Americans were also not enamored with the prospect of 76-year-old former President Trump returning to public office, with 61% of respondents saying he should not run for the White House in 2024. Sixty percent of voters said they would consider a moderate third party candidate if presented with another Biden-Trump face-off.