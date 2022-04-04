7 Weather 6am Update, Monday, April 4

AccuWeather

Unprecedented deluge triggers deadly landslides in Brazil

Deadly and destructive flash floods and landslides swept through communities along the southern coast of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state as unrelenting downpours pounded the region during the first days of April, unleashing six months’ worth of rain in some areas. Officials announced on Saturday that the deluge has killed at least 14 people, with seven children from the same family among the dead. In Mesquita, one man was electrocuted while attempting to rescue someone from floodwaters. The worst