7-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement after 16 seasons; quotes Tom Brady

LaMarcus Aldridge was honored with a tribute in San Antonio in June, 2022 while playing for the Nets. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports.)

LaMarcus Aldridge is calling it a career, he announced Friday. The decorated center played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22 but has not played in a game this season. Having previously retired once, the 7-time All-Star channeled Tom Brady when breaking the news.

“In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement…,” Aldridge wrote on Twitter. “So, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min!”

In April of 2021, Aldridge announced he was stepping away from the game to prioritize his health after he experienced an irregular heartbeat during a game. In his initial retirement, Aldridge thanked the Portland Trail Blazers for “drafting a skinny, Texas kid and giving him a chance.”

Portland traded for Aldridge moments after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft. He spent nine seasons in Portland and played two of of his best years consecutively there. In 2014-15, he averaged a career-high 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game after averaging 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in 2013-14.

He joined the San Antonio Spurs for the 2015-16 season and remained there for 6 seasons until the team bought him out. In 2017, the big man helped the Spurs make the Western Conference Finals. Two years later, he scored a career-high 56 PTS on 20-33 shooting, cementing his place in Spurs history.

Aldridge signed with the Nets in March of 2021, playing in only 5 games before his retirement during the 2020-21 season. He was cleared to come back and appeared in 47 games for the Nets in 2021-22.

He recorded 20,558 points across his impressive career, averaging 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field in 1,076 regular season games.