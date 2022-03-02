7 takeaways from Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman at the NFL Combine

The Eagles met the media on Wednesday, as both GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni answered questions for about 15 minutes during separate sessions at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Roseman again addressed the elephant in the room, reaffirming his support for quarterback Jalen Hurts, while also committing to building around the third-year signal-caller.

Philadelphia will have three first-round picks in April’s draft, and Roseman seems prepared to add two or three dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Here are seven takeaways from Roseman’s entertaining session.

1. Howie Roseman on potentially trading LT Andre Dillard

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The conversation about depth came up when Roseman was asked about left tackle Andre Dillard potentially being traded this offseason. The Eagles have one of the league’s top offensive lines because of their depth, and they won’t give Dillard away for free.

2. Howie Roseman on Eagles 2021 draft class

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Roseman return to the good graces of fans after a 2021 NFL draft that saw DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson excel, while late-round picks like Kenneth Gainwell proved to be legit.

3. Howie Roseman addressed the roster building process

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Roseman previously talked about his approach to the roster-building process from a two-three year window at a time.

4. Howie Roseman on Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Roseman actually sidestepped questions about a potential contract extension for Sanders, and it sounds like the Eagles’ GM expects his star run back to earn a new deal with a huge 2022 season.

5. Roseman on having three first round picks

Roseman previously discussed the comfort of having three first-round picks and plenty of draft-day assets, but it’ll be all for naught if the Eagles waste those resources.

6. Howie Roseman on Free Agency

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Roseman talked about potentially adding dynamic players at multiple positions via free agency and the draft.

7. Roseman on adding talent around Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After pledging his allegiance to quarterback Jalen Hurts, Roseman made it clear that the Eagles will build around the signal-caller by adding pieces.

1

1