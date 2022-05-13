7 Series Canceled Including ‘Charmed,’ ‘4400,’ ‘Naomi,’ ‘Dynasty’ And More

Update: The Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies has also been canceled, bringing the total amount series canceled on Thursday to 7.

Previously reported:

Pending a sale of the network, The CW has canceled Charmed, 4400, Naomi, In the Dark, Dynasty and Roswell, New Mexico. In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico‘s seasons have not aired yet, so their upcoming runs will be their last

All American: Homecoming was the only show to make it out of Thursday’s announcements as it got a season 2 renewal. Other shows set to return are Nancy Drew, All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Riverdale, Walker and Superman & Lois.

Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were previously canceled. The fate of Legacies, Stargirl and upcoming series Tom Swift are still up in the air.

A joint venture between Warner Bros. (now Warner Bros. Discovery) and CBS, The CW is in talks to be bought by local newsgroup owner Nextstar.

Aside from the sale, The CW also no longer benefits from a lucrative Netflix deal and international sales for its series that it once had.

The Charmed reboot ran for four seasons. In season four, “Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies.”

‘Naomi’ just had its season finale, which will serve as its series finale.

The DC drama “followed the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny.”

Executive produced by Ava DuVernay, stars included Kaci Walfall, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, Camila Moreno and Cranston Johnson

‘Dynasty,’ which benefitted the most from international distribution and Netflix, will end after 5 seasons.

The modernized reboot that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys.

Story continues

It starred Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Daniella Alonso as Cristal Carrington, Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby, Rafael de la Fuente as Sammy Jo Jones, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, Michael Michele as Dominique Deveraux, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders, Adam Huber as Liam Ridley, Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington and Grant Show as Blake Carrington.

Freshman drama ‘4400,’ a reboot of the USA Network series, ends after its one season.

The series starred Brittany Adebumola as Shanice, Joseph David-Jones as Jharrel, Ireon Roach as Keisha, TL Thompson as Andre, Jaye Ladymore as Claudette, Derrick A. King as Rev. Johnston, Khailah Johnson as Ladonna, Cory Jeacoma as Logan, AMARR as Hayden and Autumn Best as Mildred.

The canceled ‘In the Dark’ has not aired its last season yet

As its description reads, “in three seasons of IN THE DARK, Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld) has gone from a lazy receptionist to a drunken vigilante detective to a drug front proprietor, and now, she’s a woman-on-the-run. She’s also blind. Now Murphy and her best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), along with their annoying friend Felix (Morgan Krantz), and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max (Casey Deidrick), find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder.”

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ also ends this summer

Also a reboot, in the series, “when Liz Ortecho returns to Roswell, New Mexico, she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush, who is now a Roswell police officer. However, Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly sister Isobel and their friend Michael.”

The series stars Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho, Nathan Dean as Max Evans, Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin, Lily Cowles as Isobel Evans-Bracken, Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes, Heather Hemmens as Maria DeLuca, Michael Trevino as Kyle Valenti and Amber Midthunder as Rosa Ortecho