7-round projections for the Steelers

The 2022 NFL draft is just days away, and your favorite NFL team is about to add tons of young talent to help improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.

Here’s how all seven rounds of this year’s draft could shake out for the Pittsburgh Steelers:

1st Round (No. 20 overall) | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

2nd Round (No. 52 overall) | Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

3rd Round (No. 84 overall) | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

4th Round (No. 138 overall) | Arkansas DL John Ridgeway

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

6th Round (No. 208 overall) | Alabama EDGE Christopher Allen

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

7th Round (No. 225 overall) | Oregon CB Mykael Wright

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

7th Round (No. 241 overall) | Colorado LB Nate Landman

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

