7-round projections for the Patriots

The 2022 NFL draft is just days away, and your favorite NFL team is about to add tons of young talent to help improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.

Here’s how all seven rounds of this year’s draft could shake out for the New England Patriots:

1st Round (No. 21 overall) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

2nd Round (No. 54 overall) | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

3rd Round (No. 85 overall) | Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

4th Round (No. 127 overall) | Ohio State EDGE Tyreke Smith

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

5th Round (No. 158 overall) | Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr.

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

6th Round (No. 183 overall) | Missouri State DL Eric Johnson

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

6th Round (No. 200 overall) | Auburn S Smoke Monday

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

6th Round (No. 210 overall) | Rutgers RB Isaih Pacheco

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

7th Round (No. 245 overall) | Michigan State TE Connor Heyward

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

1

1