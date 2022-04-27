7-round projections for the Patriots

The 2022 NFL draft is just days away, and your favorite NFL team is about to add tons of young talent to help improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.
Here’s how all seven rounds of this year’s draft could shake out for the New England Patriots:
1st Round (No. 21 overall) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
2nd Round (No. 54 overall) | Auburn CB Roger McCreary
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
3rd Round (No. 85 overall) | Chattanooga OL Cole Strange
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
4th Round (No. 127 overall) | Ohio State EDGE Tyreke Smith
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
5th Round (No. 158 overall) | Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr.
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
6th Round (No. 183 overall) | Missouri State DL Eric Johnson
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6th Round (No. 200 overall) | Auburn S Smoke Monday
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6th Round (No. 210 overall) | Rutgers RB Isaih Pacheco
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
7th Round (No. 245 overall) | Michigan State TE Connor Heyward
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
