7 players the Steelers can sign to replace Stephon Tuitt

With the sudden but unsurprising retirement of Stephon Tuitt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are suddenly in the market for a big, physical defensive lineman for their 3-4 front. Here are seven free agents for the Steelers to consider. One of these guys should be on the opening day roster.
Eddie Goldman
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Ogunjobi
Sheldon Richardson
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Everson Griffen
Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Antwaun Woods
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Ndamukong Suh
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Linval Joseph
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1
1