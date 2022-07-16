7 newcomers who could have biggest impact for 49ers in 2022

The 49ers will always need their stars to show up, but this year’s success could ultimately come down to a handful of newcomers that joined the team this offseason.

While San Francisco returns the likes of Nick Bosa, George Kittle and others, some players added before this season will get opportunities to fill big-time roles and make huge impacts in their first year in red and gold.

Some of the new roles will be bigger than others, but these seven new 49ers will each have a shot to make a huge impact in 2022:

CB Charvarius Ward

The 49ers needed some assurances at cornerback after a rough 2021 campaign for that spot on their roster. Ward was their biggest offseason signing and he immediately upgraded their CB room. San Francisco needed a reliable option across from Emmanuel Moseley and Ward gives them that. Last year Ward pulled down a pair of interceptions, broke up 11 passes, and held quarterbacks to a 51 percent completion rate and a 73.6 QB rating per Pro Football Focus. If he and Moseley are healthy the 49ers will be able to pair a very good pass rush with what could be an excellent group of cornerbacks.

DE Drake Jackson

Jackson may not have an every-down role from Day 1, but even as a rotational pass rusher he’ll get a ton of opportunities to make plays. He’s a superb athlete who faced some adversity in college with different coaching staffs changing his role and never letting him settle in as a rush-first defensive end. Jackson still managed to post 12.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss with USC. Now with the 49ers he’ll get to focus on rushing the passer alongside the likes of Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, which should give him early opportunities to fill the stat sheet even if snaps are limited out of the gate.

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Davis-Price is a hard back to tackle. His college numbers don’t jump off the page since he wasn’t featured much at LSU until his third season. What does jump off the page is his tackle-breaking and success in short-yardage situations. Davis-Price should at worst be a goal line and short-yardage back for the 49ers to start his career, but there’s a chance the third-round pick splits carries with RB Elijah Mitchell and finds his way into regular snaps regardless of situation.

CB Samuel Womack

The 2022 fifth-round pick may wind up starting at nickel corner in his rookie season. That would put Womack under a pretty significant microscope since he’ll be replacing K’Waun Williams, who left for Denver in free agency. However, while it would be a sizable role for the youngster to take on, he’s not new to overcoming long odds. He walked on at Toledo, went on to earn a scholarship, and led the team in pass breakups in each of his final three seasons. The slot corner job will be a significant hole for the 49ers to fill in training camp, and the rookie from Toledo has as good a shot as anyone else on the roster to make his mark on the defense by taking on one its most important jobs.

LB Oren Burks/S George Odum

Burks and Odum share this one because their roles are the same. They’re going to be tasked with helping a putrid 49ers special teams unit that was responsible for the two longest touchdowns San Francisco allowed last year. The 49ers’ special teams last year finished 26th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA last year. Both Burks and Odum thrived on special teams with their previous clubs, which is why San Francisco added both in free agency. Their impact may not always be obvious, but any improvement to the 49ers’ special teams groups will be helpful in winning games.

WR Danny Gray

Gray may not have a totally polished game just yet, but he is very fast. It shows on tape and in his 4.33 40-yard dash time. There should be opportunities for him to be a game changer on offense even if he may not be ready to step into a regular receiving role. His ability to take the top off a defense, combined with Trey Lance’s big arm, will give the 49ers’ passing game a vertical element it has missed the last few years. If he can develop a rapport with Lance where he can utilize that speed on scrambles, he could turn limited snaps into some big-time production.

