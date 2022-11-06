7 Nasdaq Stocks Set to Soar From 52-Week Lows

Nasdaq stocks have been some of the hardest hit during the market downturn. In fact, over the last 12 months, the Nasdaq Composite Index has dropped more than 35%. This isn’t surprising, given the more growth-oriented nature of stocks listed on this exchange. Growth stocks are far more sensitive to interest rate increases, hence these types of stocks have been more greatly affected by the steep rise in interest rates this year.

In addition, as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates, in its efforts to bring inflation under control, Nasdaq-listed equities may be in for further volatility. However, while that suggests holding off on popular tech and other growth names listed on the exchange, there are some Nasdaq Composite components you may want to consider.

For example, these seven Nasdaq stocks, all of which currently trade within 10% of their respective 52-week lows. Already pushed to favorable valuations, each one could be in for a rebound, even if an overall Nasdaq rebound takes time to happen.

CME CME Group $170.44 FOX Fox. Corp. $27.58 POOL Pool Corp. $287.84 QCOM Qualcomm $105.97 RILY B. Riley Financial $43.28 SBGI Sinclair Broadcast Group $16.88 SSRM SSR Mining $13.80

CME Group (CME)

Nasdaq 100 stocks: the Nasdaq building lit up at night

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is the world’s largest commodities futures exchange operators.

Despite strengths like high margins and a deep economic moat, CME stock has been knocked lower during the market downturn. The stock is down over 21% since last Nov. So, as one of the Nasdaq stocks hitting a new 52-week low, what makes it a buy today? It’s possible that the market is overreacting to the prospect of a slowdown in trading volume on CME’s exchange, after the big run-up in commodities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The CME continues to exceed expectations in terms of trading volume, revenue, and earnings. This may mean shares, trading for a reasonable 20.96 times forward earnings, are oversold. CME stock also sports a 2.31% forward dividend yield, with an 11-year track record of dividend growth.

Fox Corporation (FOX)

Businessman is drawing a growing virtual hologram stock bar chart on dark blue background representing value stocks

Consisting of the media properties not included in 21st Century Fox’s sale to Disney (NYSE:DIS), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) delivered middling returns since it debuted as a separate, publicly-traded company in 2019.

FOX stock has been under even more pressure recently, due to another possible merger move. That is, the Murdoch family is looking to re-merge Fox with News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS). News Corp, spun off of Fox’s former parent company in 2013, consists of print media properties such as The Wall Street Journal.

But while the market today isn’t too keen on the proposed deal, this deal could ultimately pay off for FOX stock investors. Mostly, through cost synergies stemming from consolidating the news operations of both entities. These cost savings, plus continued growth of Fox’s video streaming business (Tubi TV), could help this cheap stock (trading for only 8.14 times earnings) make a comeback.

Pool Corp. (POOL)

Yellow pool float, ring floating in a refreshing blue swimming pool

Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL) is a distributor of swimming pool chemicals, equipment, and supplies. Although operating results continue to exceed expectations, it is Pool’s future that’s weighing on the minds of investors. For example, concerns about the impact of a recession has pushed the POOL stock to a new 52-week low. Yet while the sell-side expects Pool Corporation’s earnings to decline in 2023, you may want to “buy the dip,” as it were.

That’s because the POOL stock could continue to be a long-term winner. As InvestorPlace’s Will Ashworth argued last month, Pool’s business may be more resilient than the market currently believes. This may enable the stock to remain a top-performing S&P 500 component. Pool shares are also a great dividend growth play. Although the current dividend yield (1.31%) is low, payouts have grown by an average of 21.5% over the past five years.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

a big pile of smartphones

Underwhelming guidance pushed Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to a new multi year low. Shares in the mobile chip maker now trade at their lowest prices in more than two years. There’s now high uncertainty regarding results in the coming quarters, as the global economic slowdown affects mobile chip demand.

At first glance, this news, and the subsequent reaction, may signal that it’s best to steer clear of QCOM stock. However, based on the latest sell-side analyst ratings, the prospect of what Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon is calling a “temporary cyclical inventory drawdown” isn’t a reason to stay away.

Analysts from Canaccord Genuity, Piper Sandler, and KeyBanc have all maintained “buy” or equivalent ratings on QCOM. Although they’ve each slashed their respective price targets, each of these targets are well above QCOM’s current highly-discounted (10 times earnings) valuation.

B. Riley Financial (RILY)

A person holds a phone with a stock chart visible on it with another chart visible on a computer nearby.

The market downturn pushed investment bank B. Riley Financial’s (NASDAQ:RILY) shares down nearly 50% in the past year. A bear market could continue to affect the firm’s operating performance. However, while the market bails out of the stock, B. Riley’s management is seizing the opportunity.

As InvestorPlace’s Thomas Yeung pointed out last month, insiders such as founder Bryant Riley are making big purchases of RILY stock. The firm itself has announced plans to buy back up to $50 million in shares over the next year. In hindsight, this snapping up of shares could prove to be a shrewd move.

After getting through today’s rough patch, RILY could make a big recovery. Better yet, one can buy this stock today, and get paid to wait for said comeback. RILY currently pays out $4 per share in dividends, making this one of the high-yield (10%) Nasdaq stocks.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

graphs and stock charts are superimposed on a stock image of a businessman

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is one of largest owners of broadcast television stations in the U.S., owning and/or operating 185 TV stations in 86 media markets. The company also owns several “diginets,” or digital broadcast subchannels, as well as a 50% interest in a joint venture that operates regional sports channels under the Bally Sports brand.

Negative sentiment, made worse by a recent downgrade from Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall, has pushed SBGI stock to a new 52-week low. Cahall’s bearishness is based largely on an expected drop in net retransmission revenue from cable operators.

Yet based on Sinclair’s Oct. 2022 investor presentation, factors such as increased political advertising on its stations could make up for this. Also, like peer Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), the launch of NEXTGEN TV, aka ATSC 3.0, could open new opportunities for Sinclair to further monetize its broadcast spectrum assets.

SSR Mining (SSRM)

Mining cart in a silver, copper, and gold mine representing VOXR Stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) mines for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc at projects located in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, and Turkey.

Trading at a reasonable 13.4 times forward earnings, the SSRM stock may be a great way to add precious metals exposure to your portfolio. Even as precious metal prices remain in a slump, silver and gold prices could start to bounce back, once the Fed ends its current tightening cycle. If the Fed pivots, and cuts rates down the road, precious metals could zoom higher.

Also, as a Seeking Alpha contributor argued last month, the resumption of operations at its Çöpler gold mine in Turkey points to stronger results going forward. With all this in mind, consider snapping up SSRM, while it remains one of the Nasdaq stocks near its 52-week low.

