7 killed at Brazilian pool hall after mocking losers: video

Horrifying video captured the moment two gunmen opened fire in a Brazilian pool hall – killing seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, after they laughed at them for losing.

The depraved men lost two consecutive games in Sinop City, in the state of Mato Grosso, on Tuesday and further lost it when the crowed laughed at their misfortune, Newsflash reported.

The chilling footage shows one of the men lining up the victims against the wall at gunpoint while his companion gabs a shotgun from a pickup truck.

In a few seconds, the man with the pump-action shotgun begins his terrifying assault, shooting a man in a white T-shirt at point-blank range.

He continues his barrage, picking his targets one by one as the other man joins in with his handgun.





Before fleeing, the killers grabbed small amounts of cash and a woman’s purse. Newsflash

As people crumble to the floor, others scramble for their lives and run out into the street. One woman is seen holding up her arms as the gunmen leave the scene of the massacre.

On their way out, the killers gran small amounts of cash on pool tables, as well a woman’s purse.

Six people died instantly.

They were identified as Larissa Frasao de Almeida, 12, Orisberto Pereira Sousa, 38, Adriano Balbinote, 46, Getulio Rodrigues Frasao Junior, 36, Josue Ramos Tenorio, 48, and Maciel Bruno de Andrade Costa, 35.





The suspects, Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, 30, left, and Ezequias Souza Ribeiro, 27, are still at large.

A seventh, Elizeu Santos da Silva, 47, was pronounced dead later.

Police Lt. Romening dos Santos Silva said the gunmen — Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, 30, and Ezequias Souza Ribeiro, 27– went to get more money after losing the first game but lost again later.

They went on the deadly rampage after being mocked.

“The way it happened, it is clear that some victims may not even have been involved with the game that was taking place at the establishment,” he said.

The gunmen are reportedly still at large.