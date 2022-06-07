7 in 10 New Yorkers concerned about being violent crime vic: poll

More than 7 in 10 New Yorkers are concerned they will become a victim of violent crime, a new poll has found.

About 76% of residents are “very concerned”, or somewhat concerned, they’ll be targeted amid the Big Apple’s ongoing crime wave, according to the Spectrum News NY1/Siena College poll released Tuesday.

Only 24% said they weren’t concerned — even as crime rates continue to surge.

The poll also found that 70% of New Yorkers feel less safe now than before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

It comes as the latest NYPD data from last week showed gun violence had dropped by nearly a third in May compared to the same time last year — but shootings were still nearly double pre-pandemic levels.

Bloody chaos in the subway moments after a shooter opened fire on April 12. Derek French/Shutterstock

Forty-five percent of respondents said Mayor Eric Adams is doing a poor job managing NYC’s rising crime. Getty Images

Other major crimes continued to increase last month, according to the NYPD data.

Of the New Yorkers polled, 45% said Mayor Eric Adams was doing a poor job on fighting crime across the city.

Adams, as recently as Monday, has touted improvements to addressing crime since he took office, saying of the NYPD: “Their job is to take dangerous people off the street. My job and the job of my agencies is to prevent people from being dangerous. And that is the partnership we’re creating.”

A police officer at the scene of a shooting in Harlem on June 6. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

A surveillance image of a brutal assault taking place near the southbound train tracks in Midtown. NYPD

Nearly 50% of those polled believe Adams is also doing a poor job addressing homelessness.

Despite vowing to make unannounced inspections at homeless shelters in the scandal-scarred system, a Post report on Sunday showed Adams had only visited three facilities.

Only 29% of those polled rated Adams’ overall performance as mayor as good or excellent, while 64% said he is doing fairly or poorly.

Commuters help one another after the subway attack on April 12. AP

Surveillance footage of a suspect about to stab a woman in broad daylight. Such incidents have become more common around New York City.

The poll of 1,000 New York City residents was conducted between May 22 and June 1.