7-foot alligator ends up in American River — and no one knows how it got there

A 7-foot alligator reportedly found in the American River has California officials puzzled.

A fisherman told a friend he spotted the alligator on some rocks in the river near Sailor Bar in Fair Oaks, a suburb of Sacramento, KXTV reported.

The friend captured the gator, securing its mouth with duct tape, and turned it over to the Wildlife Care Association, according to the station.

While the association cares for lost or injured wildlife, it’s not equipped to deal with an alligator as big as a person, KXTL reported. So it turned the reptile over to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Now the agency’s trying to figure out how the alligator ended up in the river, KCRA reported.

Sandra Foreman, the Wildlife Care Association facility manager, told KXTV the alligator likely couldn’t have survived long in the chilly river.

State wildlife officers suspect someone turned the alligator loose or turned it over to the association with a made-up story about finding it, KXTL reported.

It’s illegal to own an alligator in California.

‘Millions’ of bizarre blue blobs wash ashore on California beaches. What are they?

Gray whales fight off 30 killer whales in dramatic drone video off California coast

Woman wrangles possum out of dance hall, Texas video shows. ‘Not all heroes wear capes’