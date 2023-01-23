7 dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect arrested: reports

Seven people were fatally shot at a farm and another business in California’s Half Moon Bay Monday — and a suspect later turned himself in to authorities, according to reports.

The victims were killed in the shootings at Mountain Mushroom Farm and Rice Trucking-Soil Farm, a landscaping supply company, in the small city along the Golden State’s coast, NBC Bay Area reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if both shootings were connected.





A suspect was taken into custody, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The sheriff’s office also stressed there is no longer a threat to the community.

The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, according to reports.

California State Sen. Josh Becker said his thoughts are with the all those affected.

“Gun violence has come to our district today and I will do whatever I can to support the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department and Half Moon Bay city officials during this tragic event. We will continue to monitor this situation,” Becker said in a tweet. “My thoughts go out to all affected.”