68% of voters say Biden is ‘too old for another term’: new poll

A majority of registered voters believe President Biden is too old for another term in office — and more Democrats agree rather than disagree with that assessment, a new poll shows.

Nearly seven in 10 registered voters, 68%, say the 80-year-old president is “too old for another term,” according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released on Wednesday.

Among Democrats, 48% agreed that Biden’s advanced age is a problem — more than the 34% of Democrats who disagreed with that belief.

Eighteen percent of Democrats polled were not sure if Biden was too old for another term.

Already the oldest president in US history, Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term if he were to win re-election in 2024.

A majority of independents, 71%, also said that age 82 was too old to start a second term as president, which is how old Biden would be on his second Inauguration Day.





Getty Images

The survey of 1,516 US adults, conducted between Feb. 23 and Feb. 27, emphasizes how much concerns about Biden’s age and mental acuity are likely to dog his re-election campaign.

Biden has not formally declared that he will run for a second term but he has said on several occasions that he intends to seek re-election.





AFP via Getty Images

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll echoes the sentiments of a majority of voters surveyed earlier this month in a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, which found that 67% feel that Biden is showing that he’s too old to be president.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll also found that 57% of registered voters have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness.

The commander in chief’s annual physical, done earlier this month, failed to address mounting questions about his cognitive abilities.

While the president’s doctor gave him a nearly clean bill of health, it is not believed that the exam tested his cognitive health, and his doctor’s report didn’t mention cognition as a concern, despite frequent instances of Biden appearing confused in public or sharing inaccurate memories.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 77% of voters are at least “slightly concerned” about Biden’s health and mental acuity, with 39% saying they were “very concerned.”