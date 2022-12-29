67-Year-Old Ugandan Man Who Has 102 Children And 568 Grandchildren Says This Is Why He’s Done Having Kids

A 67-year-old Ugandan father of 102 children has finally decided that he’s done having kids.

According to the Daily Mail, Musa Hasahya is married to 12 women, and they collectively have 568 grandchildren.

“I married one woman after another. How can a man be satisfied with one woman,” Hasahya said, according to The Sun. In Uganda, polygamy is legal.

The farmer wants to ensure he can provide enough food for everyone. So he’s requested his wives use some form of birth control to help since the costs of caring for his humongous family don’t cost the same as they once did.

“My income has become increasingly lower over the years due to rising living costs, and my family has grown increasingly larger,” he shared.

Along with his wives, one-third of Hasahya’s children, aged between 6 and 51, live on his farm with him. All the wives stay in one house so he can keep an eye on them, so they don’t leave him for another man.

His youngest wife, Zulaika, the mother of 11 of his 102 children, is on board with his decision.

“I’m not having any more children. I’ve seen the bad financial situation and am now taking the birth control pill,” she said.

Hopefully, the farmer doesn’t plant any more seeds.