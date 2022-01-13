’60 Minutes+’ Streaming Spinoff Canceled After One Season By Paramount Plus – The Hamden Journal

There will be no second season for 60 Minutes+, the streaming version of the CBS News newsmagazine. Paramount+ has canceled the series after one season.

“We are proud of the team at 60 Minutes+ and of the stories they produced, which informed the audience about some of the most important issues of our time,” Paramount+ said in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “Their journalism was recognized with several awards, including a Gracie, National Headliner and NABJ Salute to Excellence Award. The excellent work that has been done by the 60+ team will continue to be on Paramount+.”

The program featured longer segments and a new team of correspondents, including Laurie Segall, Enrique Acevedo, Seth Doane and Wesley Lowery. They all reported for 60 in 6, the shortform newsmagazine that was featured on the short-lived subscription service Quibi in 2020.

Variety was first to report the cancellation.

