“60 Minutes” speaks with former FBI agent leading investigation into betrayal theory
Decades later, it’s still not known how the Nazis discovered Anne Frank, her family, and four others in their secret Amsterdam annex during the Holocaust. “60 Minutes” speaks with a former FBI agent leading an investigation into the theory that they were betrayed.
