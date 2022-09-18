6-year-old twins use toys and hair dryer to defend mom from boyfriend, Florida cops say

A woman was being attacked by her boyfriend when her 6-year-old twin daughters came to her rescue, according to a Florida police department.

The man, 33, “became entangled” with the woman inside an apartment in Melbourne at around 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 13, according to a news release from the Melbourne Police Department. Melbourne is about 70 miles southeast of Orlando.

He was “surprised” when the woman’s daughters stepped in to defend their mother, the release says.

“The little heroes grabbed toys, sticks, and a hair dryer and began to fend off (the man) to protect their mother,” the release says.

The girls helped get their mother into a bathroom to hide.

The man ran from the scene, but officers arrested him a short time later. He was taken into custody by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

