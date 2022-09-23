6-year old sex trafficked for sneakers, cash: prosecutors

A Washington state woman was hit with 23 years behind bars for sex trafficking her 6-year-old daughter to a pervert she met online in exchange for sneakers and cash.

Kylie Ruby Flores, a 31-year-old Spokane resident, sold her little girl to a man she met on the dating site Plenty of Fish, and who promised to pay with new Nike kicks, “small amounts” of cash and a place to stay, federal prosecutors said.

Flores and Trever Harder — who filmed himself raping the young girl in his apartment — have entered guilty pleas, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

“The facts of this case present some of the most egregious sexual abuse of a child one can imagine,” US Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a statement Wednesday after the sentence was handed down.

“Today’s sentence is important, but it is equally important to remember that Flores’ sentence will likely be much shorter than the lifelong impact on the child,” Waldref added. “No sentence can return the child’s innocence, but our community is now safer and stronger.”

The depraved pair committed the abuse between Feb. 2 and July 26 last year, according to the original criminal indictment.

The youngster was able to describe the abuse she faced at the hands of Harder, who set up a camera on a cat tree in his Cheney, Wash., apartment to record the sickening attack on the girl on his couch, prosecutors said. Authorities later confiscated the disgusting video filmed last July, according to prosecutors.

Harder is awaiting sentencing after his guilty plea, officials said.

The little girl’s relationship to Flores wasn’t disclosed by prosecutors but the (Spokane) Spokesman-Review identified her as Flores’ daughter.

“Thanks to an effective and cooperative investigation, she is neither missing nor murdered today — but she is not the only child in danger,” Waldref said. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message to those who seek to sexually abuse children: Justice is coming.”