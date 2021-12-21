6-year-old comes to school covered in glass after dad’s hit-and-run crash, PA cops say

A father was arrested after fleeing a crash he caused to drop off his son at school, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers were tipped off by the principal at Clark Elementary School in Erie County, where a 6-year-old boy was dropped off around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20. State police said in a news release the boy was “covered in glass and had a laceration on his head.”

The principal informed troopers that the vehicle the boy was dropped off in had “severe damage to the windshield,” according to the news release.

State police determined the boy’s father, 63-year-old Samuel Dennis Hummel, committed a hit-and-run crash and did not realize his child was injured.

Hummel was arrested and a $25,000 bond was set during his arraignment, state police said. He faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, disregarding traffic lanes, committing an accident involving damage to unattended vehicle and failing to notify police of an accident, according to Erie News Now.

Erie County is about 120 miles north of Pittsburgh.

