6 wounded in Shreveport, Louisiana shooting

At least six people were injured when gunmen jumped out of car and started shooting at pedestrians on a busy street in Shreveport, Louisiana, Saturday.

The surprise attack unfolded when multiple gunmen emerged from a silver sedan on Market Street, one of the city’s busiest streets, at about 1:45 a.m. and began to shoot randomly at nearby pedestrians.

Police said there were at least six victims at the scene, three men and three women. Two of them were seriously hurt, KTBS reported.





A possible suspect vehicle was located in North Shreveport after a brief pursuit. One person is reportedly in custody.

The shooting followed a separate incident around 11 p.m. Friday that left at least seven people injured.

In that instance, gunfire from an unknown source hit a group of people having a cookout in a residential neighborhood. Police were investigating to determine if the two shootings were related.





The mayor and police chief said they were contacting outside agencies for help with the probe, including federal and state law enforcement.

“It is safe to say that the persons responsible for this crime do not care about their victims, do not care about downtown, and do not care about our city,” city’s Downtown Development Authority said in a statement.

“They are the outliers in a city filled with many more good people than bad. The Downtown Development Authority stands with police and other partners to employ whatever means are available to bring any responsible parties to justice. Meanwhile, we will continue our work to make downtown a place filled with art, events, business, and opportunities. We refuse to let the bad people win.”