6 victims in Sacramento mass shooting identified by coroner

All six people killed in the mass shooting in Sacramento, California, were identified Monday and police arrested one of the suspects on firearm charges.

Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested and booked for assault and illegal firearm possession, Sacramento police said in a statement. The department has yet to press any charges related to the deaths and it did not provide more details. City officials previously stated they believe there was more than one shooter.

The victims were identified by the Sacramento County coroner Monday as Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, Sergio Harris, 38, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, and Devazia Turner, 29.

All six were all gunned down early Sunday when “multiple suspects” opened fire in the city’s downtown around 2 a.m. as locals were leaving clubs and bars.

Harris and Turner were cousins, according to Turner’s father, Frank.

“There’s just nothing to say. I’m just here. I’m grief, that’s all — grief. You know what I’m saying? That’s all I can say,” the elder Turner told FOX40. “He was being a good father. He’s a good father. That’s it. I don’t have another son.”

Dandrae Martin was arrested and booked for assault and illegal firearm possession, but the Sacramento police have yet to press any charges related to the six deaths. Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP

Authorities search the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento on April 3, 2022. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Police crime scene investigators place evidence markers on 10th Street at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento on April 3, 2022. Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP

Twelve others were injured in the gunfire, four of whom were in critical condition as of Sunday, city officials said. Police said Monday the “surviving victims suffering from gunshot wounds [range] from minor to critical but stable” conditions.

Police had requested the public’s help in identifying the shooters.

Investigators have discovered hundreds of pieces of evidence at the scene, including a stolen handgun. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester has called the situation “really complicated.” In the Monday morning announcement, police said that “investigators recovered over 100 expended shell casings at the scene.”

A fight appeared to have spilled out from a local nightclub just before the massacre, although it is unclear if it is related to the shooting.

Videos shared on social media show crowds desperately fleeing the rapid gunfire.

Harris, a married dad of two daughters, was “fun to be around, liked to party, have fun, [and was] smiling all the time,” his mother, Pamela Harris, told ABC10.

“I have a child that’s laying out there, and I want some answers. I just want some answers from somebody,” she said.