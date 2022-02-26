6 top 10 teams upset in chaotic Saturday

There are boring days in college basketball, there are chaotic days, and then there’s what happened on Saturday.

Simply put, it was a day you would probably want back if you were a top 10 team, as six different teams fell via upsets. That tied the record for the most top 10 upsets in the history of the Associated Press poll, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Here’s the full docket of upsets:

No. 2 Arizona lost 79-63 to Colorado

No. 3 Auburn lost 67-62 to No. 17 Tennessee

No. 4 Purdue lost 68-65 to Michigan State

No. 5 Kansas lost 80-70 to No. 10 Baylor

No. 6 Kentucky lost 75-73 to No. 18 Arkansas

No. 9 Texas Tech lost 69-66 to TCU

Making the day even more fun was the fact that every ranked team outside the top 10 managed to win, including No. 11 Providence (who won the Big East regular season title in the process), No. 12 UCLA and No. 13 Wisconsin. Basically, expect a very different AP top 10 next week.

Here’s the full timeline of the day’s chaos, and we’ll be rating every sad tweet teams are apparently required by law to post after a loss along the way.

The carnage began with Purdue’s early afternoon wake-up call in East Lansing, where the Boilermakers found themselves in trouble in the second half when they fell behind by double digits with 10 minutes left. Purdue fought back and tied the game in the final minute, but that only opened the door for Tyson Walker to play the hero.

This is a solid defeat tweet. The score is clear, the program moves things forward and even manages to get some petty in there with a photo of a clear foul, but we have to dock a point for a factual error. Walker’s game-winner was not a buzzer-beater. Rating: 3 out of 5.

Next up on the chopping block was Kentucky, which fought back from a big first-half deficit against Arkansas, but ultimately couldn’t pull it out in an impossibly tight second half. Not even Oscar Tshiebwe’s 30 points and 18 rebounds could save the Wildcats.

See, this is what you get when you’re a blue blood. A professional “Final” and a well-filtered photo carrying the gravity of the moment. The graphics feel a little off, but still a first-rate job. Rating: 4 out of 5.

Auburn had perhaps the wildest path to defeat, trailing by six in the first half, leading by 11 early in the second half and then collapsing until they were down 10 with two minutes left. Tennessee’s leading scorer had 14 points. A weird game.

Another strong addition. Straightforward, a good graphic and they even managed to work a sponsor in. Rating: 4 out of 5.

With top 10 teams falling once every two hours, Texas Tech may have felt some heat, but a double-digit lead in the second half quelled some concerns. That is, until TCU stormed back behind Mike Miles’ 26 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Total amateur hour. Where’s the score? How could you tell this is even a tweet from a game? Rating: 1 out of 5.

Arizona had it close until they didn’t. The Wildcats took a five-point lead into halftime and then got outscored 47-26 in the second half.

Come on Arizona, you’re better than this. No graphic, not even a hashtag. We’d say we’re surprised by the lack of effort, but that second half provided plenty warning. Rating: 2 out of 5.

Kansas had the most excusable loss considering they were playing another top 10 team, but, like Texas Tech before them, a big lead dissolved early and ended with Baylor on a 9-2 run in the final two minutes.

Excellent, we’re back to blue blood social media budgets. Another dynamic graphic with an excellent photo. No notes, just perfection. Rating: 5 out of 5. At least you won something today, Jayhawks.

We now take you live to No. 7 Duke, who had no trouble dispatching Syracuse on the road 97-72 thanks to a hot shooting day.

No. 8 Villanova was mercifully idle on Saturday, but has what will almost certainly be a top 10 matchup against Providence on Tuesday.

If you decided to sit back and take in some college basketball all Saturday, you picked a good day. It may have been less of a good day if you’re an AP voter, because what on earth do you do with this trainwreck.