6 teenage students killed in Oklahoma car crash

Six teenage girls were killed when the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The deadly crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the rural town of Tishomingo, 45 miles north of the Texas border, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The identities of the victims or additional details on the collision were not immediately available, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The girls collided with a semi-truck around 12:30 p.m. Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff

The crash happened about 45 miles north of the Texas border. News Nation

The superintendent of the local school district acknowledged in a Facebook post that the wreck involved students from the district’s high school.

“Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff,” Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman wrote.

With AP wires