6 key 49ers free agents who may be gone this offseason

The 49ers have a tricky offseason ahead of them. With free agency fast approaching, San Francisco has a handful of maneuvers to make to free up the cap space necessary to sign their own free agents like Laken Tomlinson, and check some other boxes in free agency like backup quarterback.

Even if the 49ers remove Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract from their books by the time the league year opens, they’ll still have to make some decisions on which of their own free agents they’re going to let walk. They’ll have a little money to play with but not enough to retain them all, and they’re probably going to have to let some good players get away.

Here are six pending free agents that might’ve played their final game in San Francisco:

DL DJ Jones

Jones is a really good player and a key cog on a good 49ers defensive line. The 2017 sixth-round pick might have played himself into a nice contract that San Francisco won’t be able to match. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have built their defense around a strong defensive front so it’d make sense for them to overpay a little for Jones. However, there’s a ceiling on how much they’ll want to pay for a nose tackle. Good depth at that spot may keep them from matching the number he’ll get in the open market.

RB Raheem Mostert

It’ll be fascinating to see what Mostert’s market looks like coming off a knee injury that cost him virtually the entire 2021 season. He’s an undeniably talented player and the most explosive option in the 49ers’ backfield. Perhaps San Francisco can get him back on a cheap deal because teams don’t want to throw money at a soon-to-be 30-year-old running back who played in nine games over the last two years. If there’s a market for Mostert though it’s hard to see the 49ers getting into a bidding war.

DE Arden Key

Key is a little bit like Jones in that the 49ers could potentially be okay with overpaying for his services, but that ceiling on a deal won’t be super high. It seems like they’re content signing cheap, low-risk, high-reward defensive ends and trying to squeeze something out of them. Key was good enough last year with career-high 6.5 sacks to warrant a decent payday on the open market, especially after showing the versatility to also kick inside.

SS Jaquiski Tartt

Tartt inked a one-year deal with the 49ers last offseason in hopes of taking advantage of a cap increase in 2022. He’s a good, versatile player and will probably get a multiyear deal on a good team. The 49ers might like to have Tartt back, but they could also shoot to get younger and cheaper at safety by letting him walk and allowing Talanoa Hufanga and Tarvarius Moore to duke it out for the starting strong safety job.

CB K’Waun Williams

Williams had arguably the worst season of his career last year while playing on a one-year contract. The 49ers could probably retain him on a pretty cheap deal, but they need to start finding a long-term answer in the slot. Perhaps it’s 2021 fifth-round pick Deommodore Lenoir. Either way it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 49ers allow Williams to explore the free agent market like they did last year.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

It was a bizarre season for Wilson who returned from an offseason knee injury and quickly got pushed into the starting role when Elijah Mitchell got hurt. He played well until Mitchell came back, and then was relegated to zero offensive role. The fact Wilson couldn’t notch a handful of carries per game with Mitchell healthy doesn’t bode well for his future with the 49ers. It would make sense to bring Wilson back, but his lack of playing time this year would indicate the 49ers want more from a backup RB.

