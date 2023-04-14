6 female teachers arrested for sex misconduct with students

At least six female teachers were arrested in a span of two days this week for having sex with students — including a Kentucky staffer who allegedly had trysts with a pair of 16-year-old boys.

Ellen Shell, 38, of Danville, was arraigned in Garrard County District Court on Thursday after prosecutors said she had sex with the teens on two separate occasions in July and August of last year.

Shell worked as a teacher’s aide at Woodlawn Elementary School and was employed at Lancaster Elementary School prior to that, according to WTKR.

The outlet reported that Boyle County School officials sent out a letter to parents alerting them to the arrest.

Shell had been placed on administrative leave pending the resolution of the case.

The bust was just one of at least six recent cases of female teachers engaging in sexual misconduct with their teen charges in recent days, according to reports from across the country.





Wellston Public Schools teacher Emily Hancock faces felony charges for sexual activity with a student.

Arkansas educator Heather Hare, 32, was expected to turn herself in Friday for an alleged sexual relationship with a teen student and is now facing a first-degree felony assault rap, the Arkansas Times reported.

Oklahoma teacher Emily Hancock, 26, was also arrested Thursday after local police were tipped off to her alleged relationship with a student.

A former substitute with Wellston Public Schools, Hancock allegedly began communicating with the teen last October and eventually began sending the 15-year-old nude photos, according to KOCO.





The pair eventually had illicit relations on school property, the outlet reported.

Kristen Gantt, 36, an English teacher at a Catholic high school in Des Moines, Iowa, was added to the tally Friday for allegedly having sex with a teen student five times inside and outside her school, according to local reports.





Investigators said Gantt groomed the student over social media — and that surveillance cameras caught them going into a classroom alone with a papered over window.

She has since been fired by the school and will now answer to felony counts of sexual exploitation.

In Virginia, Allieh Kheradmand, 33, a teacher at James Madison High School, was also nabbed for allegedly sex with a student over the course of several months, according to FFXNow.





A learning disabilities teacher with Fairfax County Schools since 2016, Kheradmand has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties and is being held without bond.

Finally, a Pennsylvania javelin coach allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old boy she coached, according to prosecutors.

Hannah Marth, 26, was arrested after police learned she had engaged in a sexual relationship with the Northampton Area High School track and field athlete, prosecutors allege.

The 26-year-old sent the teen a text in May 2021 and invited him to her home, where the two allegedly had sex, the Northampton district attorney said in a news release.