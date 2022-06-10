6 Energy Stocks to Consider in a Hot Market

Two years ago, oil companies were global pariahs, banished not only from the high-minded peaks of Davos but also from lowly index funds. Energy’s weight in the S&P 500 fell below 2%, an astonishing drop for a sector that once accounted for more than 20% of the index’s market value. Exxon Mobil was briefly worth less than Zoom Video Communications.

The turnaround since then has been just as astonishing, if not more so. Exxon (ticker: XOM) just hit a new all-time high and is now worth more than 10 times as much as Zoom (ZM)….