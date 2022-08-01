6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.

Regardless, the free agent addition is going to miss the rest of training camp, which is a blow to a team trying to replace two key cogs in their wide receiver depth chart. Chemistry between wideout and quarterback is paramount in the NFL and now Dak Prescott will not get the time to create this with Washington during practice and throwing sessions as planned. Should Dallas look to bring in a player from the outside?

This was already a strong consideration, at least among the fanbase, when analyzing the depth chart. The Cowboys signed 2022 USFL MVP Kavontae Turpin, a speed demon who is elite with the ball in open space, but he was likely at the bottom of the depth chart. Washington was competing to start until Michael Gallup returned at some point in the first half of the season.

Dallas may want to go grab someone with NFL experience to join the fray. Here’s a look at some potential candidates, which does not include Odell Beckham, Jr., who isn’t expected to be ready until October or November.

1) DeSean Jackson, 35 | 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) is called for pass interference as he breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson may be long in the tooth, and he hasn’t accrued over 400 snaps in a season since 2017, but it would almost make perfect sense for him to join Dallas under these circumstances. In April he said he’d consider coming back in 2022 for the right fit, and the constant Cowboys killer donning the star seems like poetic justice. His only game over 100 receiving yards last season came against Dallas. He loves showing off in AT&T Stadium.

Story continues

Washington was going to be a deep threat for this club, who will have more well-rounded receivers in CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert and eventually Michael Gallup. Jackson as a deep threat who probably still can’t be overthrown at his advanced age would fit well with Dallas’ apparent depth-by-role attack, with T.J. Vasher as the red-zone threat and Kavontae Turpin as the gadget-play guy.

2) Will Fuller, 28 | 6-foot-1, 184 pounds

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Fuller is another deep-threat option, like Washington, but with far less time on the field due to suspension and injury. He’s only played in 55 career games (of a possible 97) after being drafted in 2016, and only two last season. But his career 14.7 ypc average is tantalizing, as his is age of just 28.

3) Cole Beasley, 33 | 5-foot-8, 174 pounds

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

After throwing shots at the organization during his time with Buffalo, could Beasley actually return to Dallas? He’s said recently he’d be interested in playing with Dak Prescott again, but after Jerry Jones hinted that Amari Cooper’s vaccination stance was part of the reason he was jettisoned, how could they sign Beasley, who also missed time and became the NFL poster child for being anti-vax?

As for on-field performance, Beasley did have 82 catches last season, for the second straight year, but his yard-per-reception average dropped ferociously. In 2020 he was at 11.8 but his a career low 8.5 in 2021. Still, Dallas adding a dedicated slot weapon would fit in as Lamb transitions to a more boundary role.

4) T.Y. Hilton, 32 | 5-foot-10, 183 pounds

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Hilton made four straight Pro Bowls from 2014 through 2017 and even led the NFL in receiving yards in 2016, but has been on the decline. Still, he’s remained a big-play magnet, averaging 14.4 yards a catch last season despite his reception tally plummeting to just 23 over 10 games played.

5) Emmanuel Sanders, 35 | 5-foot-11, 178 pounds

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sanders is another player who spoke openly about contemplating retirement this past offseason, but hasn’t officially turned in any paperwork to the league office. A two-time Pro Bowler, he played for the Bills in 2021, alongside Beasley. He caught 42 passes for a 14.9 ypc average from Josh Allen in a loaded offense, still showing an ability to contribute in a quality offense.

6) Willie Snead, 29 | 5-foot-11, 200 pounds

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Snead has never reached the heights or recognition the rest of these names have, but he’s a viable candidate nonetheless. His best seasons were his first two in New Orleans to start his career, falling just shy of 1,000 yards in 2015 and just shy of 900 in 2016. He fell out of the rotation the next year before moving on to catch passes from Lamar Jackson in Baltimore for three years and then splitting time between Las Vegas and Carolina in 2021 with little to show for it.

6.5) Antonio Brown, 34 | 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This one reeks, but has to be mentioned… that’s why it only gets a half consideration.

Brown, after storming off the field (while undressing) in his last game with the Tampa Bay Bucs, may want to be back on the field. Could he be a desperation add for the Cowboys? If he can pull himself off the rap performing stage that is.

Brown even tried to gain the Cowboys’ attention back in March.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire