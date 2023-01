Peak TV could be finally coming to an end.

FX’s John Landgraf revealed in his annual tally of original series that in 2022 there were 599 original series, up from the 560 in 2021.

However, he said “we see a strong indication that we’ll see decline in 2023”, while admitting that it’s tough to predict. “That is still my bet, while noting with humility that I’ve been wrong on this prediction twice before”.