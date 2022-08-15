53-man projection following Cowboys 1st preseason game, key roster cutdown dates

The performance wasn’t impressive, but that doesn’t mean that information wasn’t gleaned from the Dallas Cowboys’ trip to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos. The first of three preseason contests was prefaced by a joint practice where the starters got in their work, followed by the depth getting a chance to showcase what they had to offer. With camp basically concluded, the team returns to Oxnard for a walkthrough on Monday before departing to Los Angeles to practice with the Chargers, the sketch of what things will look like come the regular season is starting to take shape.

Here’s a prediction of the roster’s initial form. The first cutdown occurs on Tuesday, August 16, when the team must be down to 85 players. There will be another step down of five players to 80 a week later, on August 23 before the final trim to 53 players on August 30.

Quarterback (2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB1: Dak Prescott

QB2: Will Grier

PS1: Cooper Rush

Cut: Ben DiNucci

It certainly feels like Grier has a chance to unseat Rush for Prescott’s backup if his groin injury heals quickly enough. Rush did himself no favors with his performance on Saturday night. Then to watch DiNucci, who has virtually no chance to make the big club, come in and outperform him, yikes.

Running Backs (3)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott

RB2: Tony Pollard

FB1: Ryan Nall

PS2: Rico Dowdle

PS3: Malik Davis

Cut: Aaron Shampkin

I think Dowdle is a guy that wins the RB3 job, but the Cowboys may be comfortable making him available to waivers. When he’s back on the PS, he’ll be a game-day call up to be RB3. Davis was impressive Saturday night and could be in that rotation as well if he can prove capable of pass pro at the NFL level.

Wide Receivers (6)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WR1: CeeDee Lamb

WR2: Jalen Tolbert

WR3: Simi Fehoko

WR4: Kavontae Turpin

WR5: James Washington*

WR6: Dennis Houston

PS4: Jaquarii Roberson

PS5: T.J. Vasher

PS6: Brandon Smith

Story continues

PUP: Michael Gallup

Cut: Noah Brown, Dontario Drummond, Ty Fryfogle

There are a lot of moving parts at this position. James Washington may not make the club at all, if he does it may be just so they can put him on IR to finish his broken-foot recovery. To do this, someone will be cut.

While Noah Brown is a top-three healthy receiver, he’s a vested veteran and isn’t subject to waivers the way Dennis Houston is. The club can re-sign back right after placing Washington on IR.

Tight Ends (3)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

TE1: Dalton Schultz

TE2: Sean McKeon

TE3: Jake Ferguson

PS7: Peyton Hendershot

Cut: Jeremy Sprinkle, Ian Bunting

Sprinkle had a bad penalty, which doesn’t help make his case when Ferguson is looking far more ready for an NFL workload than his fifth-round selection would indicate. With the way Hendershot looks serviceable already, why keep a progress stopper?

Offensive Tackles (4)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

OT1: Tyron Smith

OT2: Terence Steele

OT3: Josh Ball

OT4: Matt Waletzko

PS8: Aviante Collins

PS9: Isaac Alarcon (Int’l Pathway)

Cut: Amon Simon

The Cowboys’ swing tackle isn’t on the roster right now. The question is how and when does he arrive? The club could scour the other team’s cuts to see who can help them. The club may wait until after Week 1, when there isn’t a guarantee on his salary. They could also look to trade for one, using either draft or talent collateral.

If the club doesn’t have a veteran in place for Week 1, then Collins or Alarcon is likely a PS call up against the Bucs.

Meanwhile, Waletzko is a wild card. Dallas hasn’t ruled out a return this season, yet, so here we predict they place him on the initial 53 and then move him to IR, opening up a spot for a vested-vet cut and return.

Offensive Guards (3)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

OG1: Zack Martin

OG2: Tyler Smith

OG3: Connor McGovern

PS10: James Empey

The only real question here is whether or not Empey, who has some guard/center position flex, is brought back for the practice squad and in this version he is.

Centers (2)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

C1: Tyler Biadasz

C2: Matt Farniok

PS11: Alec Lindstrom

Cuts: Braylon Jones

Again, pretty cut and dry on the 53 here as Farniok backs up both center and guard. Will Lindstrom make it on the PS over more defenders? 11 guys on offense but only 23 on the roster equals out.

Defensive Ends

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

DE1: DeMarcus Lawrence

DE2: Dorance Armstrong, Jr.

DE3: Dante Fowler

DE4: Sam Williams

DE5: Chauncey Golston

Cut: Tarell Basham, Big Kat Bryant, Mike Tafua

Will the Cowboys go thin at DE now that they know what they have in Micah Parsons as a unicorn? They do here as they keep five at the next position

Defensive Tackles

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

DT1: Osa Odighizuwa

DT2: Neville Gallimore

DT3: Quinton Bohanna

DT4: Trysten Hill*

DT5: Carlos Watkins

DT6: John Ridgeway

PS12: Austin Faoliu

Cuts: Josiah Brunson

Trysten Hil is flagged here because I believe he’s a candidate to be traded away, potentially for tackle help.

Linebackers

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

LB1: Micah Parsons

LB2: Anthony Barr

LB3: Leighton Vander Esch

LB4: Jabril Cox

LB5: Luke Gifford

LB6: Devon Harper

PS13: Malik Jefferson

NFI: Damone Clark

Cuts: Storey Jackson, Christian Sam

The Cowboys rolled with seven LBs to start 2021 in order to put Francis Bernard on returnable IR, so Quinn loves to have a healthy dose at his disposal.

Cornerbacks

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

CB1: Trevon Diggs

CB2: Anthony Brown

CB3: Jourdan Lewis

CB4: Kelvin Joseph

CB5: DaRon Bland

CB6: Nahshon Wright

PS14: Quandre Mosely

Cuts: CJ Goodwin, Kyron Brown, Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Goodwin is going to repeat his 2020 when he was released but brought right back after the team moves Waletzko to IR.

The 2021 draft class had a rough weekend in Denver, but they’ll make the squad, along with an up-and-coming fifth-round pick Bland who appears like he has a strangle hold on the backup nickel back position.

Safeties

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

S1: Jayron Kearse

S2: Malik Hooker

S3: Donovan Wilson

S4: Markquese Bell

PS15: Israel Mukuamu

PS16: Juanyeh Thomas

PS17: Tyler Coyle

This is the deepest the Cowboys have been at safety in a long, long time and it’s exciting to see. Coyle and Thomas might have to battle for a practice squad spot if Dallas needs more help in the front seven, but for now both continue with the star on their helmet.

Mukuamu is a weekly elevation candidate.

Special Teams

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

K: Brett Maher

P: Bryan Anger

LS: Jake McQuaide

Cuts: Lirim Hajrallahu

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire