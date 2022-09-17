50 migrants arrive at Kamala Harris’ Washington, DC residence

Another 50 migrants arrived at Vice President Harris’ residence at the US Naval Observatory on Saturday.

The arrivals, who mostly hailed from Venezuela and included a one-month old baby, were quickly collected by aid workers and taken to a shelter, Fox News reported.

An additional three busloads of migrants also arrived in New York City on Saturday morning. More than 11,000 migrants have arrived in the city since May, mostly from Texas.

Harris’ home has become one of the latest destinations for arriving migrants. The latest arrivals follow another slew who landed on Thursday courtesy of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border,” he said in a triumphant tweet.

The arrivals to New York has severely tested the city’s social services. Mayor Adams has said the New York’s shelters have reached a “breaking point” and City Hall has begun saying the Big Apple’s “right to shelter” laws may have to be reassessed as the migrant onslaught continues.