50 Cent Says Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ TV Show Adaptation Is “In Motion” – The Hamden Journal

50 Cent dropped the news that he is working on a TV show adaptation of the 2022 film 8 Mile which was based on Eminem’s life.

The Power producer made an appearance on Big Boy TV that he is collaborating with the “Lose Yourself” rapper to bring the series to the small screen.

“I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television. We’re in motion,” he said. “It’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred.”

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, also said, “I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.” The rapper teased that the series would provide a “backstory” and showcase the lead’s younger years.

8 Mile was released in 2002 and it was directed by Curtis Hanson. The film starred Eminem in a story loosely based on his life and rise to stardom. Eminem plays Jimmy, a white rapper that uses the stage name B-Rabbit and his journey to launch his hip-hop career. The film also starred Kim Basinger, Brittany Murphy, Mekhi Phifer, among others. Eminem won an Oscar for Best Original Song, “Lose Yourself.”

After 50 Cent’s interview, the rapper shared a screenshot of an article and added, “Yeah and you thought i was PLAYING around, Im so serious man ! this is gonna be crazy.”

It was also recently revealed that 50 Cent was expanding the BMF universe with three spinoffs in the works at Starz.