50 Cent Parts Ways With Starz; “No Hard Feelings,” – The Hamden Journal

Less than a week after busting it up at the Emmys and MPTF’s Evening Before party, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is busting loose from his long-term deal with Starz

In a series of posts on social media over the last few hours, the hip-hop icon and Power franchise executive producer bid sayonara to the Lionsgate-owned premium cabler:

Throwing some celebrating Pittsburgh Pirates into the mix, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist added there were “no hard feelings” in the goodbye:

Though there are no details yet on where the 50 Cent may land next, now that his four-year, big bucks Starz deal has expired, the performer did offer some potentially teasing love to Paramount Global-owned BET in an IG post on September 16

The Hamden Journal has confirmed with well-placed sources that the sometimes hyperbolic and feud friendly 50 has indeed seen his Starz deal lapse. Over seven years after the Courtney Kemp created Power mothershow debuted on Starz and many spinoffs later, the Jeff Hirsch-run outlet declined comment today on the state of their relationship with Jackson.

Not that Starz and 50 Cent, who have had repeated dust-ups over the years to be polite, are entirely out of business with each other.

Set up with projects all over the industry from ABC to Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media to Peacock and Discovery+ (in conjunction with Lionsgate) via his G-Unit shingle, Jackson recently saw the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere on Starz. Already deep in production, a second season of Power Book IV: Force is expected to air in the next few months, as is a Season 2 of BMF, and a third season of Raising Kanan, all EP’d by Jackson. Keeping even more of the Power franchise burning bright, a third season of Power Book II: Ghost is set to hit Starz soon-ish.

Last year, Power boss Kemp decided not to re-up her 2018 signed three-year deal with Lionsgate and head to the streaming pastures of Nexflix. In April 2021, Kemp inked four-year, high eight-figure overall deal with Netflix to create new series and develop other projects with a global reach through her End of Episode banner. With 30 million albums sold under his belt and a slew of small and big screen offerings, actor, producer, director, executive and Grammy-winning rapper 50 Cent may be looking for the same sort of payday and scope in his next deal, where ever that may be