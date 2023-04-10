5-year-old girl fatally shot on San Francisco highway in parents’ car

A five-year-old girl was shot to death in the East Bay Saturday while riding in her parent’s car to a family dinner.

Eliyanah Crisostomo’s family was driving on Interstate 880 in Fremont, California when she was shot to death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The incident occurred at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Chronicle. Little Eliyanah, just two weeks away from her sixth birthday, was brought to the hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead. No suspects have been named.





Eliyanah Crisostomo, 5, was killed while riding in her parent’s car. Twitter





Little Eliyanah was just two weeks shy of her sixth birthday. Facebook





No suspects have been named in the murder of the little girl. Santa Cruz Police

The family had been heading to Outback Steakhouse for a birthday dinner in Milpitas, California.

“She passed away within 30 seconds of the incident,” a GoFundMe organized on behalf of the family said.

“Eliyanah was a fun-loving little girl who loved life, had a giving heart, close with her three siblings, especially her brother who were 11 months apart,” the page said.

“Both were so excited for Easter before the family was torn to pieces by this tragic event. Eliyanah would have been 6 on the 21st of April.”