5 things we learned Friday at St. Andrews

Friday is going to be a day that the golf world remembers for a long, long time because it may mark the day that Tiger Woods played his last competitive round at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Conditions were easier than Thursday, but Woods was unable to make the cut after shooting 78-75.

Cameron Smith, however, backed up his Thursday 67 with a 64 that has him at the top of the leaderboard at 13 under heading into the weekend.

Golfweek went inside the numbers for trends and insights from the home of golf to help give context to what we have seen so far at the 150th British Open.

A 36-hole lead is anything but a lock

2022 Open Championship

Cameron Smith reacts after an eagle putt on the 14th green during the second round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

After shooting a Friday 64, Cameron Smith holds the 36-hole lead with a 13-under 131. There is another 36 holes to go, and while it may be tempting to think that the 150th British Open is now his tournament to lose, recent history at the oldest major championship says otherwise.

Last year at Royal St. Georges, Louis Oosthuizen set the record for the lowest 36-hole score at a British Open with 129 (11 under) but he lost to Collin Morikawa. The Open was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2019 Shane Lowry won at Royal Portrush after sharing the 36-hole lead with J.B. Holmes at 134 (8 under). Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner led at Carnoustie after 36 holes in 2018, but Italy’s Francesco Molinari won. At Royal Birkdale, Jordan Spieth came through with a win after leading at the 36-hole mark, and Henrik Stenson won at Royal Troon the year before after Phil Mickelson had the 36-hole lead. Zach Johnson won at St. Andrews in 2015 after Dustin Johnson had the lead going into Saturday.

But if it comes down to putting, Smith might be the man

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith putts for an eagle on the 14th green during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

The firm fairways and massive greens at St. Andrews have demanded players’ lagging putting be sharp. At this point, giving away a few strokes on the greens could cost a player the Claret Jug. Given that, it should come as no surprise that the leader, Cameron Smith, is among the best players in 3-putt avoidance on the PGA Tour. If some of the big-name players chasing him want to win, they’ll need to go against their tendencies and avoid 3-putting.

1. Cameron Smith – 1.78 percent (11th)

2. Cameron Young – 3.05 (T-147)

T-3. Rory McIlroy – 2.9 percent (T-122)

T-3. Viktor Hovland – 3.19 (165th)

5. Dustin Johnson – 3.43 (T-177)

T-6. Scottie Scheffler – 2.54 (T-74)

T-6. Tyrrell Hatton – 1.5 percent (3rd)

Morikawa’s missed cut is a rarity at British Open

Collin Morikawa reacts after a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

After rounds of 72 and 73, defending British Open champion Collin Morikawa missed the cut by a shot and will not be playing on the weekend. The last player to win the British Open and then miss the cut at the tournament that following year is Darren Clarke, who won in 2011 at Royal St. Georges and then missed the cut in 2012 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Hovland is a sniper with wedges

Viktor Hovland takes a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Norway’s Viktor Hovland dramatically holed out from 139 yards out on the par-4 15th hole Friday for an eagle. Hovland had a good round going already (he was 4 under through 14 holes), but the dramatic shot energized him and the crowd and he wound up carding a 7-under 66.

From that distance, Hovland is one of the most accurate players in golf. He entered the week ranked No. 2 on the PGA Tour in proximity to the hole from between 125 and 150 yards away, with an average leave distance of 18 feet, 9 inches. The tour average is 23 feet, 6 inches.

End of the line for Mickelson?

150th Open Championship

Phil Mickelson reacts after a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Phil Mickelson won the British Open in 2013 at Muirfield and nearly won again at Royal Troon in 2016 but was outdueled by Henrik Stenson. He missed the cut at the 150th British Open after shooting 72-77 (5 over), and now, since that near win seven years ago, he has now missed the cut in four of the last five British Opens and only shot one round in the 60s.

1

1

1

1