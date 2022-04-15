5 things to watch as Mets face Diamondbacks in first home series of 2022 MLB season

Pete Alonso Francisco Lindor chest bump at home plate Starling Marte in background on road April 2022

Here are five things to watch when the Mets face the Diamondbacks in a three-game set at Citi Field during their first home series of 2022…

Opening Day festivities and Chris Bassitt’s first home start

Coming off a 5-2 start to the season that began with a road trip through Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, the Mets will arrive for their home opener at Citi Field to what should be a raucous crowd. And all the pomp and circumstance of the home opener will be ratcheted up even more due to two other events.

The first will be the unveiling of the Tom Seaver statue in front of the ballpark, which SNY will air live at 10:30 a.m. as part of pregame coverage that will continue through first pitch at 1:10.

The second is the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the MLB color barrier as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers, which will be celebrated throughout baseball on Friday.

As far as on the field goes, it will be the bulldog Bassitt on the mound for the Mets in his first home start since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics.

Who in Mets’ bullpen can be trusted?

While a 5-2 record to open the season is nothing to scoff at, the Mets could — and arguably should — be 7-0. That they aren’t is because their bullpen melted down in two separate eighth innings (one against the Nationals and one against the Phillies).

And it’s fair to ask, even at this early stage, how many relievers the Mets can trust.

The list right now might be Edwin Diaz, Drew Smith, and Chasen Shreve (against lefties), with question marks next to Seth Lugo and Adam Ottavino.

Edwin Diaz and Tomas Nido

Trevor May, who struggled in his first appearance, is day-to-day with a minor triceps issue.

Joely Rodriguez, who was acquired for Miguel Castro in what seemed like a curious move for the Mets, has so far shown no ability to get right-handers out and was yanked from Wednesday’s game in Philadelphia due to control issues. And that was after Sean-Reid Foley faltered with an 8-1 lead.

How will Mets fill Taijuan Walker’s rotation spot?

With Walker on the 10-day IL due to shoulder bursitis, he will miss his next scheduled start and likely more, with manager Buck Showalter saying Walker — because he hasn’t stretched out enough innings-wise — will likely have to make a rehab start before being activated.

It was David Peterson who relieved Walker in Philadelphia earlier this week and gave the Mets 4.0 scoreless innings while dancing through a bit of trouble. And it seemed reasonable to expect Peterson to slide into Walker’s rotation spot. But Showalter made no guarantees.

So when Walker’s spot comes up on Sunday, it could be Peterson. Or it could be Trevor Williams. If the Mets dip into the minors for a starter, which would be a bit unexpected, pitchers on the 40-man roster include Jose Butto.

The Mets’ rotation has been sparkling so far this season, and if Carrasco can continue to resemble the pitcher he was in Cleveland, it will go a long way toward New York managing the absence of Jacob deGrom.

New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park.

In his first start, Carrasco — after giving up a first inning homer — was nearly flawless. Overall, he allowed one run on two hits in 5.2 innings while walking none and striking out five.

While carving up the Nats, Carrasco only threw his fastball 31.9 percent of the time, relying heavily on his slider (27.8 percent), changeup (23.6 percent), and curve (16.7 percent) to keep hitters off-balance.

Can Mets take advantage of lowly D-backs?

It can be dangerous at the start of a season to peg a team as a non-contender. One recent example of that is the 2021 San Francisco Giants, who weren’t expected to do much and wound up winning 107 games.

But it’s hard to see the Diamondbacks — who have featured a middle of the order that includes David Peralta, Carson Kelly, and Pavin Smith — doing much this season. The main hitter any opposing team will need to be wary of is Ketel Marte.

And when it comes to Arizona’s starting rotation, it is Zach Davies (5.78 ERA in 2021), Zac Gallen (4.30 ERA in 2021 after being very good in 2019 and 2020), and Caleb Smith (4.83 ERA in 2021) who are lined up to face the Mets.